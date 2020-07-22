Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASOS to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($52.78) to GBX 4,309 ($53.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,580.22 ($44.06).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC opened at GBX 3,510 ($43.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,294.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,793.66. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.