Credit Suisse Group Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $257.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $234.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Shares of LII opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $272.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

