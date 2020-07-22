Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Oddo Bhf raised Credit Suisse Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

CS opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

