Credit Suisse Group Downgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Neutral

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,357,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,520,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,241,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,755,000 after acquiring an additional 213,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,949,000 after acquiring an additional 283,095 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

