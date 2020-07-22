Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Underperform

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ES has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

NYSE ES opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $249,872,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

