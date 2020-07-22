Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Underperform

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
ES has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.
NYSE ES opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $249,872,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
