Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0168 on Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Huobi and Kyber Network. During the last week, Cred has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and $2.27 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.01883486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, UEX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

