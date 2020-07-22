Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.62 ($42.27).

Shares of 1COV opened at €36.94 ($41.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.21. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

