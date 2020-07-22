Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $314.17

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $314.17 and last traded at $314.02, with a volume of 25216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.96.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $15,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,944,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $3,367,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,756.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,895 shares of company stock valued at $59,532,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 638.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 6,249.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,495,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

