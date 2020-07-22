Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $160.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

