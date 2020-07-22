Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stock Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $17,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 296,060 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 180.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Covetrus stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

