COTI Market Cap Reaches $22.88 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and $11.31 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00188614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,970,799 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

