CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $815.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $700.00 to $815.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $739.83.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $708.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $696.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $747.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,285,000 after purchasing an additional 539,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

