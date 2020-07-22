COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of CMRE opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $573.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.09.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

