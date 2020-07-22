Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE CAAP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 124.4% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,044,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 144,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 82,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.