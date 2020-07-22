Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGO. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

