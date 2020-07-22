CoreSite Realty Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.09 Per Share (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.18.

COR stock opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

