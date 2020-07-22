Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

