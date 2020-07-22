Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

