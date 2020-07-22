Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 476 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

