Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,681 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.