Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Copart worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

