Contrasting Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and CIT Group (NASDAQ:CIT)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Emclaire Financial and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CIT Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

CIT Group has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.92%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emclaire Financial and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.47 $7.95 million N/A N/A CIT Group $3.29 billion 0.56 $529.90 million $5.06 3.71

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and CIT Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 15.24% 7.56% 0.67% CIT Group -6.87% 2.77% 0.29%

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats CIT Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.