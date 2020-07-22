ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $76,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 28.9% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

