Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.60 ($110.79).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €91.22 ($102.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion and a PE ratio of -12.10. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a fifty-two week high of €133.10 ($149.55).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.