ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of COP stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

