Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.15

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 14060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

