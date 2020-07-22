Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Concho Resources stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $104.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,942,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

