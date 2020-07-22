Conceal One Day Volume Reaches $905,927.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Conceal has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market cap of $809,672.43 and $905,927.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00771525 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01679618 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00168840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00161643 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,313.23 or 0.99677237 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,769,722 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,340 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

