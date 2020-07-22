Comparing TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDS)

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TELE2 AB/ADR and Telephone & Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 AB/ADR 0 2 8 1 2.91 Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20

Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus price target of $33.90, suggesting a potential upside of 66.91%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than TELE2 AB/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Telephone & Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 AB/ADR $2.93 billion 3.38 $529.32 million $0.20 35.98 Telephone & Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.45 $121.00 million $1.03 19.72

TELE2 AB/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone & Data Systems. Telephone & Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELE2 AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 AB/ADR and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 AB/ADR 4.64% 10.72% 4.72% Telephone & Data Systems 2.55% 2.44% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

TELE2 AB/ADR has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TELE2 AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TELE2 AB/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Telephone & Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats TELE2 AB/ADR on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. The company serves approximately 17 million customers in 8 countries. It provides services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, and internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.