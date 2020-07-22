Comparing Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) & Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -4.54% -0.77% -0.41% Monmouth R.E. Inv. -20.80% -5.33% -1.80%

This table compares Paramount Group and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.08 -$36.90 million $0.98 7.21 Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 8.66 $29.80 million $0.85 16.49

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Group and Monmouth R.E. Inv., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 2 2 0 2.20

Paramount Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 67.37%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Paramount Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Paramount Group pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

