Comparing Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and IntelGenx Technologies (NASDAQ:IGXT)

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IntelGenx Technologies and Opko Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Opko Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

IntelGenx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.20, indicating a potential upside of 445.45%. Opko Health has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential downside of 30.03%. Given IntelGenx Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IntelGenx Technologies is more favorable than Opko Health.

Risk and Volatility

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opko Health has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Opko Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -1,994.13% -380.66% -80.06% Opko Health -32.92% -13.56% -9.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Opko Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Opko Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Opko Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $740,000.00 32.78 -$10.66 million ($0.11) -2.00 Opko Health $901.90 million 4.42 -$314.92 million ($0.41) -14.52

IntelGenx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opko Health. Opko Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IntelGenx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opko Health beats IntelGenx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing INT0037/2013, INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0045/2018, INT0046/2018. The company has co-development and commercialization agreements with RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., and Endo Ventures Ltd.; licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc., Gensco Pharma, and Chemo Group; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, a selective androgen receptor modulator for benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other urologic and metabolic conditions; and OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin that is in Phase II trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also developing hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection in Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc.; VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, this segment develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, it develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro- intestinal products, hormones, and others. Additionally, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

