Comparing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $7.28, indicating a potential upside of 50.31%. DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.01%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DRDGOLD pays out 275.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DRDGOLD has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. DRDGOLD is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 18.66 -$7.67 million $0.06 80.67 DRDGOLD $194.84 million 5.71 $5.53 million $0.08 202.50

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -21.01% 3.00% 2.43% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Maverix Metals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.

