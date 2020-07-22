Comparing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 13 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 1 14 0 2.93

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.42, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -71.12% -62.87% Fate Therapeutics -1,059.44% -52.08% -38.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -18.91 Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 246.10 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -23.49

Fate Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iovance Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145, an autologous adoptive cell therapy to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has research collaboration and clinical grant agreements with Moffitt to evaluate TIL therapy in a clinical trial that combines TIL with nivolumab in NSCLC; strategic alliance agreement with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to conduct clinical and preclinical research studies; strategic alliance agreement with Roswell Park Cancer Institute to conduct a clinical research study of TIL therapy in bladder cancer; collaboration agreement with MedImmune to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; preclinical research collaboration with the Ohio State University; and a preclinical research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. to investigate transcription activator-like effector nucleases. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

