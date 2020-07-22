Comparing Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) & SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCZC)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 14.04% 8.76% 0.75% SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 30.64% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of the James Financial Group and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.17 $5.61 million N/A N/A SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH $40.82 million 3.40 $12.26 million N/A N/A

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices, and 3 mortgage production offices. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

