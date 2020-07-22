Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 75 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.30. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $263.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

