Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

