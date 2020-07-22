Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

