Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

