Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $29.12 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 234,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $305.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

