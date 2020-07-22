Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.68. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $558,667. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.