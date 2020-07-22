Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. AXA boosted its stake in AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

