Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 468 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

