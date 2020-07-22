Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JCS. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:JCS opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Communications Systems by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

