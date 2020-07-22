Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.61 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,473 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

