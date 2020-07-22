Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CMA opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

Get Comerica alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.