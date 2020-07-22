Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CMA opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
