Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chubb were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Chubb stock opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.