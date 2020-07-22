Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 12,928 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in AT&T were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

