Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases Shares of 3,270 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

