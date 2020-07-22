Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 23,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 187,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 283,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.