Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

